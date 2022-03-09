13 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

As many as 13 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with six belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Islamabad and two from Potohar town and Rawal town each

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, eight confirmed patients were admitted to four health facilities, including four in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and one of each in the Bilal and Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was stable, seven on double oxygen support, while 158 people were quarantined, including 148 homes and ten isolation centres.

Around 5,624,890 people, including 44,647 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,672 samples were collected, out of which 1,659 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent.

