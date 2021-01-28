UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 More Die Of Coronavirus Infection In KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:29 PM

13 more die of coronavirus infection in KP

At least 13 more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1870 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 13 more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1870 in the province.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said 245 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 66203.

It said seven people died of the virus infection in Peshawar while four in Swabi and two in Swat district.

During the last 24 hours at least 512 patients gained recovery from the infection after which the number of recovered patients has reached 61462 in KP.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Died Swabi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army looks forward to enhance cooperation ..

19 minutes ago

PAL to hold seminar on Balti poet Johar Ali johar ..

1 second ago

First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to reach next week ..

1 minute ago

Trump May Meet With US House Minority Leader in Fl ..

1 minute ago

Hundreds of Rohingya missing from Indonesian refug ..

1 minute ago

PCB starts probe into live-Streaming of Pak Vs SA ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.