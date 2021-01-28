13 more die of coronavirus infection in KP

At least 13 more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1870 in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 13 more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1870 in the province.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday said 245 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 66203.

It said seven people died of the virus infection in Peshawar while four in Swabi and two in Swat district.

During the last 24 hours at least 512 patients gained recovery from the infection after which the number of recovered patients has reached 61462 in KP.