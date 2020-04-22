UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 More Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:54 PM

13 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 229 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 229 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here Wednesday by provincial health department, out of 229 confirmed coronavirus cases, 158 were of members of Tableeghi Jamaat and 71 are of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 229 confirmed cases, 134 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 92 patients are under treatment.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

5 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan provides further incentives ..

2 minutes ago

Strategy in-making to balance trade activities alo ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. decides to provide Rs. 9000 to unemployed da ..

2 minutes ago

Two-day int'l conference concluded in Sargodha Uni ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to be 100 pc clean from COVID-19 soon, sa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.