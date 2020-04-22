13 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 229 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 229 as 13 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here Wednesday by provincial health department, out of 229 confirmed coronavirus cases, 158 were of members of Tableeghi Jamaat and 71 are of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 229 confirmed cases, 134 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 92 patients are under treatment.