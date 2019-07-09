UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:24 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 13% of Pakistanis never have fried food, such as samosas, pakora, puri, etc. whereas double that number of Pakistanis has fried food once every week

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 13% of Pakistanis never have fried food, such as samosas, pakora, puri, etc.

whereas double that number of Pakistanis has fried food once every week.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume fried food, such as samosas, pakora, Puri, Kachori, French fries, etc.?” In response, 7% said every day, 26% said once a week, 25% said once a month, 27% said sometimes and 13% said never.

2% did not know or wish to respond.

