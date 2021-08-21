130 corona patients under treatment in HMC

A total of 130 corona patients were under treatment in the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) hospital, a spokesperson of the hospital said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 130 corona patients were under treatment in the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) hospital, a spokesperson of the hospital said here Saturday.

She said the hospital have 68 ventilators while 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients in which 28 patients were on ventilators.

As many as 9 new corona patients were admitted in the hospital and 10 corona patients discharged after recovery during last 24 hours, she added.