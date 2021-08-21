UrduPoint.com

130 Corona Patients Under Treatment In HMC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 03:42 PM

130 corona patients under treatment in HMC

A total of 130 corona patients were under treatment in the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) hospital, a spokesperson of the hospital said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 130 corona patients were under treatment in the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) hospital, a spokesperson of the hospital said here Saturday.

She said the hospital have 68 ventilators while 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients in which 28 patients were on ventilators.

As many as 9 new corona patients were admitted in the hospital and 10 corona patients discharged after recovery during last 24 hours, she added.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IGCF Manager discusses 6 pillars on communications ..

IGCF Manager discusses 6 pillars on communications strategy

40 seconds ago
 Mullah Baradar in Kabul for talks to make inclusiv ..

Mullah Baradar in Kabul for talks to make inclusive govt

7 minutes ago
 China asks Pakistan to properly investigate Gwadar ..

China asks Pakistan to properly investigate Gwadar suicide attack

18 minutes ago
 Factory worker wounded in acid attack, dies

Factory worker wounded in acid attack, dies

14 minutes ago
 Merkel 'deeply convinced' by party's chancellor ca ..

Merkel 'deeply convinced' by party's chancellor candidate

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Strana.UA News Website Blocked After Nat ..

Ukraine's Strana.UA News Website Blocked After National Security Body Slaps Sanc ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.