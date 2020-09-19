130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Another patient died of coronavirus while 130 new cases were registered in the province during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Saturday the tally of corona cases reached 98,272 in the province while the total deaths were reported as 2,226.

The P&SHD confirmed that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 43 in Gujranwala,12 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 9 in Sialkot, 10 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Multan, 3 in Faisalabad, 1 Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 1 was reported in Khanewal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,127,700 tests forCOVID-19 while 94,756 recovered altogether in the province.