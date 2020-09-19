UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

130 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

130 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

Another patient died of coronavirus while 130 new cases were registered in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Another patient died of coronavirus while 130 new cases were registered in the province during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Saturday the tally of corona cases reached 98,272 in the province while the total deaths were reported as 2,226.

The P&SHD confirmed that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 43 in Gujranwala,12 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 9 in Sialkot, 10 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Multan, 3 in Faisalabad, 1 Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Layyah, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 1 was reported in Khanewal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,127,700 tests forCOVID-19 while 94,756 recovered altogether in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Died Gujrat Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Nankana Sahib Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most homeless Lesbos migrants head to new camp aft ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Italian Open ATP and WTA results

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Had to Create Hypersonic Weapons ..

3 minutes ago

Sanatzar invites applications for admission

7 minutes ago

All set to launch Orange Line Train soon: Asim Baj ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand's McMillan pulls out from Bangladesh c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.