13000 Polio refusal cases covered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In-cahrge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain Thursday said that out of total 14942 anti-polio drops refusal cases around 13,000 children upto five years have been covered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :In-cahrge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain Thursday said that out of total 14942 anti-polio drops refusal cases around 13,000 children upto five years have been covered.

Hussain told APP ,that to end doubts and convincing parents with the help of local community leaders, a large number of unattended and refusal cases had been covered in three tehsils of the district including tehsil Gujarkhan,Murree , Taxila, Rawalpindi Municipal corporation and cantonment areas.

He said polio was a national issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

The five-day anti-polio drive was concluded on June 21 and 2333 polio teams including 174 Union council medical officers, 444 area incharges and nine deputy district health officers participated during the campaign.