13004 TB cases diagnosed in Balochistan, says Manager TB Control program

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Manager TB Control Program Balochistan, Dr Asif Shahwani said on Monday that with the support of the Global Fund, it has become easier for patients with medicines and other medical equipment.

"Last year TB Control Program Balochistan diagnosed 13004 TB cases which is the highest number of previous years. This diagnosis would not have been possible without the help of Global Fund".

He said this during his visit to Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Disease flanked by Global Fund head Azsakin Guaya.

CEO Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Hospital Professor Dr. Shireen Khan, MS Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch, Project Manager TB Control Program Dr. Irfan Raisani, were also present.

The delegation inspected various departments including Provincial Reference Lab, PMDT Site and Dot Center.

Asif Shahwani, Manager TB Control Program Balochistan, on the occasion said that all available resources are being used for the diagnosis and treatment of TB in Balochistan, thanks to the support of Global Fund and other institutions.

The head of the Global Fund, Azizkin Gwaria, lauding the efforts of the TB control program officials said that the Global Fund will continue to support the TB control program of Balochistan.

CEO Fatima Jinnah Institute of Chest Hospital Prof. Dr. Shireen Khan on the occasion said that with the support of Global Fund, a 45 KV solar system for PRL is being installed, which will help in the continuous maintenance of electricity for the lab.

MS Hospital Dr. Tahira Kamal Baloch said that the Global Fund needs to provide more facilities in TB control considering the special conditions and geography of Balochistan.