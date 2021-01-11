UrduPoint.com
131182 Children To Be Immunized During Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:13 PM

131182 children to be immunized during polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak on Monday inaugurated a three-day anti-polio campaign and said that 131182 children aged up to five years would be immunized during polio campaign across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak on Monday inaugurated a three-day anti-polio campaign and said that 131182 children aged up to five years would be immunized during polio campaign across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district administration was committed to utilizing all available resources to make the district polio-free and 552 mobile teams had been constituted for a door to door polio campaign .

He urged parents to come forward and get anti-polio drops administered to their children and make the drive a complete success.

He said that elaborate security arrangements had been made for protection of polio teams. .

