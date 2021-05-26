UrduPoint.com
133 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported In Capital: NCOC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday said 133 new coronavirus cases were reported from the Federal Capital during the last 24 hours.

According to an NCOC official, as many as 111 cases were reported on Tuesday while 106 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 80,662 cases had been reported in the Islamabad Capital Territory. About 748 patients had died and 72,739 recovered completely, he added.

