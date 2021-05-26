133 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday said 133 new coronavirus cases were reported from the Federal Capital during the last 24 hours

According to an NCOC official, as many as 111 cases were reported on Tuesday while 106 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 80,662 cases had been reported in the Islamabad Capital Territory. About 748 patients had died and 72,739 recovered completely, he added.