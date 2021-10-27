1.33m people to get covid jabs during door-to-door campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has set a target to administer Covid jabs to 1.33 million people during door-to-door campaign in the division,said Director Health Sargodha Region Dr Muhammad Riaz here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP,he said that a total of 997 teams (381 fixed and 566 mobile) were constituted for the vaccination in all the four districts--Sargodha,Khushab,Mianwali and Bhakkar.

He highlighted that two mobile and one fixed teams were deployed in each union council whereas the target of 53% of first dose and 27% of second dose would be achieved during the campaign.

The campaign would continue till November 12,he concluded.