1357 Patients Examined In A Free Medical Camp In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

1357 patients examined in a free medical camp in Peshawar

A total of 1357 patients were examined in a free medical camp held at Buland Khel area of tribal district Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A total of 1357 patients were examined in a free medical camp held at Buland Khel area of tribal district Orakzai.

On the directives of Director Health Services Dr Shah Faisal and under the supervision of Program Manager Dr Ishaq, a free medial camp was arranged in which 1357 patients were examined including 297 male, 413 female and 648 children.

The doctors provided free medicines to patients and assured that arrange such camps in future in the area.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

