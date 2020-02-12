UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

136,000 Children To Be Administered Anti-polio Vaccination In Malakand

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:04 PM

136,000 children to be administered anti-polio vaccination in Malakand

Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Ali Wazir Wednesday said that 136,000 children under the age of five years would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the upcoming drive scheduled to be starting February 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Ali Wazir Wednesday said that 136,000 children under the age of five years would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the upcoming drive scheduled to be starting February 17.

Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for polio vaccination drive, he said that a total 526 teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to target population.

He directed police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the polio teams, adding that no lethargy would be tolerated in this connection.

Related Topics

Police Polio Malakand February

Recent Stories

Russian ex-prison boss commits suicide in court

1 minute ago

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over ..

1 minute ago

BP aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050

1 minute ago

Gold price sheds Rs 100, traded at Rs 90,350 per t ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority releases 99,300 cusec ..

5 minutes ago

World Radio Day: let us recognize enduring power o ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.