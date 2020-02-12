136,000 children to be administered anti-polio vaccination in Malakand

Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Ali Wazir Wednesday said that 136,000 children under the age of five years would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the upcoming drive scheduled to be starting February 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Ali Wazir Wednesday said that 136,000 children under the age of five years would be immunized against crippling polio disease during the upcoming drive scheduled to be starting February 17.

Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for polio vaccination drive, he said that a total 526 teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to target population.

He directed police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the polio teams, adding that no lethargy would be tolerated in this connection.