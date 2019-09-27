13th SAARCH Anesthesiology Congress next month in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore will host the 13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress to be held from October 10 to 13 in a local hotel . This was stated by Professor of Anesthesia PGMI/LGH and Organizing Secretary of Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore Prof Jodat Saleem here Friday.

He said that it would be a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge and skills of each other. He said the scientific programme included discussions on critical care, pain management, care of patients during operations, workshops on practical skills and recent advances in Anesthesiology.

Prof Jodat Saleem said that specialty of Anesthesiology was vital for every hospital and about 90 percent of patient care involved services of Anesthesiologist. He requested the health department to officially send Anesthesiologists from districtand tehsil headquarter hospitals to participate and get maximum benefit from this august occasion of SAARC Anesthesiology Congress.