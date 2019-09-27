UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13th SAARCH Anesthesiology Congress Next Month In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

13th SAARCH Anesthesiology Congress next month in Lahore

Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore will host the 13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress to be held from October 10 to 13 in a local hotel. This was stated by Professor of Anesthesia PGMI/LGH and Organizing Secretary of Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore Prof Jodat Saleem here Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore will host the 13th SAARC Anesthesiology Congress to be held from October 10 to 13 in a local hotel. This was stated by Professor of Anesthesia PGMI/LGH and Organizing Secretary of Pakistan Society of Anesthesiologists Lahore Prof Jodat Saleem here Friday.

He said that it would be a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge and skills of each other. He said the scientific programme included discussions on critical care, pain management, care of patients during operations, workshops on practical skills and recent advances in Anesthesiology.

Prof Jodat Saleem said that specialty of Anesthesiology was vital for every hospital and about 90 percent of patient care involved services of Anesthesiologist. He requested the health department to officially send Anesthesiologists from districtand tehsil headquarter hospitals to participate and get maximum benefit from this august occasion of SAARC Anesthesiology Congress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hotel August October Congress From Share

Recent Stories

Kashmir rally held by YFK

2 minutes ago

Fresh demonstrations as Indonesian students die in ..

2 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority reforms meeting h ..

2 minutes ago

Seven Nigerian troops killed in militant ambush: m ..

2 minutes ago

169 power pilferers caught in Multan

7 minutes ago

Anti-Sisi protests hit Egypt, as supporters stage ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.