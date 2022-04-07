UrduPoint.com

14 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar's Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 04:28 PM

As many as 14 corona patients four in the Khyber Teaching Hospital and 10 others in the Lady Reading Hospital are under treatment, an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Thursday

He said, 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and four patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital. At Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients and one patient infected with Corona is undergoing treatment at HDU.

A small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds, on which 3 patients are undergoing treatment.

He said no corona patient has not been admitted in the last 24 hours and 118 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant. However, in Lady Reading Hospital the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has increased to 10.

Four hundred beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH, he said. He said 6 patients were admitted in ICU and only 6 new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours. He said, vaccine booster dose is playing its role in preventing corona.

