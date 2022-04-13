As many as 14 patients infected with coronavirus are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar

An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday said, five patients infected with corona are undergoing treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital and nine others are being admitted in Lady Reading Hospital.

He said 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and the hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with one patient infected with Corona is undergoing treatment at HDU.

The official further added that four patients are undergoing treatment on 31 beds of oxygen and a Corona patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours, however, 117 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant.

He said the number of corona virus patients in LRH has increased to 9, spokesman Muhammad Asim said when contacted. He said four hundred beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH and 6 patients admitted in ICU.

He said, only one new patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours and vaccine booster dose is playing its role in preventing corona.