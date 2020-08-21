UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14-day Quarantine Not Enough For COVID-19 Patients

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:10 PM

14-day quarantine not enough for COVID-19 patients

An expert virologist in Thailand has said a 14-day quarantine period is not enough to ensure full recovery from COVID-19.

He suggested that people need to self-isolate for another 14 days meaning almost a month to be sure the virus is gone

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :An expert virologist in Thailand has said a 14-day quarantine period is not enough to ensure full recovery from COVID-19.

He suggested that people need to self-isolate for another 14 days meaning almost a month to be sure the virus is gone.

Professor Yong Poovorawan of Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University said he has studied 212 COVID-19 cases and outlined four points in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"I found 6.6% of them showed symptoms four to 12 weeks after they were allowed to return home," he said.

"We found a virus after 36-105 days of symptoms, but very weak so the possibility of spreading the disease to others is very low." He said the "hatching range" of most COVID-19 cases is two to seven days. "It may be found up to 14 days and it may be less than 21 days," said Poovorawan, who is a medical professor in pediatric hepatology, viral hepatitis and virology.

"Therefore, those who have undergone 14-day isolation should stay under quarantine at home for another 14 days to increase confidence in prevention of disease spread," he said, adding that detection of COVID-19 after 14 days is "possible in patients." On the COVID-19 situation in Thailand, he said there is "limited possibility" of infection in the country as "no case has been found for over 80 days." Thailand has reported 3,390 corona-virus cases and 58 deaths so far, with the government having extended a health emergency for another month until Sept. 30.

"There is a possibility that some patients have been infected from overseas, and they may carry a small amount of genetic viral material that is difficult to detect," he said.

"After patients arrive in Thailand, they may test negative at first but turn positive later as was seen at the start of the outbreak."

Related Topics

Thailand Facebook Bangkok May Post From Government

Recent Stories

Five days anti-polio campaign successfully conclud ..

1 minute ago

IPH, WHO to start courses for medical professional ..

1 minute ago

German shares gain 0.39 pct Friday

1 minute ago

Doctor Says Metabolic Dysfunction Considered As Ma ..

3 minutes ago

Campaign kicked off for building 30-km long road o ..

22 minutes ago

Hong Kong set for mass COVID-19 testing drive

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.