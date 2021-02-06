14 deaths, 457 new cases of COVID-19 in Punjab

The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 14 precious lives whereas 457 new cases were reported on Saturday in the province which turned the death toll to 4,854

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 14 precious lives whereas 457 new cases were reported on Saturday in the province which turned the death toll to 4,854.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 160,162.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 222 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Kasur, five in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Rawalpindi, nine in Attock, 10 in Jehlum, four in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, 12 in Gujrat, eight in Hafizabad,57 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, three in Chineot, seven in Sargodha, three in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar,14 in Multan, four in Khanewal, three in Vehari, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, seven in Bahawalpur, two in Bahawalnagar, 24 in Rahimyar Khan, 29 in Okara, two in Pakpatan and six new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,004,196 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 146,235 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.