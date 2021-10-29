14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, 955�coronavirus�tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 258 while 25,518 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 53 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and eight at General Hospital. He said that 107 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.