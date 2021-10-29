UrduPoint.com

14 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:49 PM

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, 955�coronavirus�tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 258 while 25,518 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 53 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 19 at DHQ Hospital and eight at General Hospital. He said that 107 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government

Recent Stories

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreadi ..

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

9 minutes ago
 Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All ..

Sudan's Legal Commission to Determine Fate of All Detainees - Sudanese Leader

2 minutes ago
 Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP ..

Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP growth

5 minutes ago
 Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national ca ..

Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national cause: DC Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project compl ..

5 minutes ago
 Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather ..

Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons - Ex-Ar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.