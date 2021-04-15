UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 More Tested Positive In Attock District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:16 PM

14 more tested positive in Attock district

The Attock district has witnessed another spike in Covid-19 cases during the current month as 14 more persons has tested positive during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,755

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Attock district has witnessed another spike in Covid-19 cases during the current month as 14 more persons has tested positive during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,755.

District focal person for Covid-19 Kashif Hussain said nine were from the Attock city, two from Hazro, and one each from Hassanabdal, Jand and Fatehjang.

He said the active cases in the district were 358, in which 351 were home isolated while seven others were hospitalized.

He said 13 suspected patients were also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which 11 were in critical condition.

He said there were 30,221 suspected patients for Covid-19. 33,473 people were screened, in which, 27,270 were tested negative, he added.

Responding to a question, he said the results of as many as 1,196 suspected patients were awaited. He said so far 1,363 persons had recovered from the virus.

To another query, he said safe burial of 101 people, infected with Covid-19 were carried out in the district.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Jand From

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

53 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

1 hour ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

1 hour ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

52 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.