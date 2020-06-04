14 New COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK: Tally rises to 299 in the State:

After 14 new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increased to 299 across the State Thursday, the AJK State health authorities officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) : After 14 new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increased to 299 across the State Thursday, the AJK State health authorities officially announced.

At the same time, after the complete recovery 09 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Thursday raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 182, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

In a statement released to the media here Thursday evening on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 14 new cases in AJK which include 06 from Bhimbher district, 07 from capital Muzaffarabad and only one from Mirpur district.

A total of 325 new persons suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

At the same time a total of 173 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged after treatment in from various health facilities by Thursday June 04.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 7613 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 7560 had been received with 299 positive cases in the State.

Out of the total of 299 corona virus positive cases, 182 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Thursday, the authorities said.

It may be added that a total of 07 casualties have been reported in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the Corona Virus so far which include 05 in Muzaffarabad district and 02 in Mirpur district. At present a total of 110 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Thursday that a total of 7062 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.