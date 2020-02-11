14% Pakistanis believe they are (somewhat or very) unhealthy; 3 in 5 believe they are healthy (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 14% Pakistanis believe they are (somewhat or very) unhealthy; 3 in 5 believe they are healthy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 14% Pakistanis believe they are (somewhat or very) unhealthy; 3 in 5 believe they are healthy.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How do you consider your overall health?” In response, 24% claim they are very healthy, 61% think they are healthy, 12% believe they are somewhat unhealthy while only 2% consider themselves unhealthy.