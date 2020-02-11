UrduPoint.com
14% Pakistanis Believe They Are (somewhat Or Very) Unhealthy; 3 In 5 Believe They Are Healthy (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:08 PM

14% Pakistanis believe they are (somewhat or very) unhealthy; 3 in 5 believe they are healthy (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 14% Pakistanis believe they are (somewhat or very) unhealthy; 3 in 5 believe they are healthy

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "How do you consider your overall health?" In response, 24% claim they are very healthy, 61% think they are healthy, 12% believe they are somewhat unhealthy while only 2% consider themselves unhealthy.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How do you consider your overall health?” In response, 24% claim they are very healthy, 61% think they are healthy, 12% believe they are somewhat unhealthy while only 2% consider themselves unhealthy.

