14 People Who Died In Fight Against COVID-19 Identified As Martyrs

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Fourteen people who died on the frontline of fighting the novel coronavirus in central China's Hubei Province, have been identified as the first batch of martyrs, local authorities said Thursday

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Fourteen people who died on the frontline of fighting the novel coronavirus in central China's Hubei Province, have been identified as the first batch of martyrs, local authorities said Thursday.

The identification was made in line with the country's relevant regulations on commending martyrs, said the provincial government in a statement.

The 14 martyrs were Wang Bing, Feng Xiaolin, Jiang Xueqing, Liu Zhiming, Li Wenliang, Zhang Kangmei, Xiao Jun, Wu Yong, Liu Fan, Xia Sisi, Huang Wenjun, Mei Zhongming, Peng Yinhua and Liao Jianjun.

They were described as excellent representatives of role models among frontline medics and epidemic prevention workers.

The COVID-19 outbreak is a major public health emergency that has spread rapidly, caused the most extensive infection and is the most difficult to contain in the country since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Martyrs are the highest honorary title which the Party and the country award to citizens who bravely sacrifice their lives for the nation, society and the people.

