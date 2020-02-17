UrduPoint.com
14 Test Positive Among US Plane Evacuees From Japan Virus Ship: State Dept

Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Fourteen people who had tested positive for the new coronavirus were among the more than 300 US citizens and family members evacuated by plane from a quarantined ship in Japan, the US State Department said Monday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Fourteen people who had tested positive for the new coronavirus were among the more than 300 US citizens and family members evacuated by plane from a quarantined ship in Japan, the US State Department said Monday.

The passengers had already disembarked from the Diamond Princess and were preparing to return to the United States on chartered aircraft when US officials were informed 14 of them who had been tested days earlier were positive for COVID-19, it said in a joint statement with the Department of Health and Human Services.

"These individuals were moved in the most expeditious and safe manner to a specialized containment area on the evacuation aircraft to isolate them in accordance with standard protocols," it said.

"During the flights, these individuals will continue to be isolated from the other passengers."The first flight is due to land shortly at a US Air Force base in California, where all passengers will undergo 14 days quarantine.

