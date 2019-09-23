UrduPoint.com
140 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP, Total Cases Reaches To 2758 In KP

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:02 PM

140 new cases of Dengue reported in KP, total cases reaches to 2758 in KP

Around 140 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 2758

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Around 140 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, increasing the total cases of the epidemic to 2758.

According to a press release of Health Department issued here, out of 140 new cases, 66 are reported in Peshawar district while remaining in other districts.

The total number of dengue patients in Peshawar reaches to 1593.

The number of admitted patients in different hospitals of KP are reported as 375 with 75 new admissions on Monday.

Meanwhile, total number of treated and discharged patients on Monday is 25.

