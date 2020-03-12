UrduPoint.com
14,000 Critically Ill Patients Treated At First Acute Medical Unit At LRH

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:54 PM

More than 14,000 critically ill patients have been treated in a year at the first Acute Medical Unit (AMU) in the province, established in the LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :More than 14,000 critically ill patients have been treated in a year at the first Acute Medical Unit (AMU) in the province, established in the LRH. According to hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim, the AMU was set up a year ago, with the aim to provide timely treatment to the patients who are brought to LRH emergency. According to in-charge of the AMU, Assistant Prof Dr Salma Zeb, patients with various diseases including stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, respiratory disease, multiple organ failure are admitted in AMU She said the special thing about this unit is that senior doctors of the respective wards are bound to do rounds on daily basis while every bed has separate ultrasound facility as well.

Dr Salma said that emergency patients would not have to wait for admissions and treatment now they would be admitted in AMU without wasting time. She said, due to timely treatment, about 35% of patients suffering from acute illness were discharged within 48 hours, in the year 2019. She further said that all this was made possible with the full support of Dean LRH Prof Dr Abdul Latif Khan, Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood, Medical Director Dr Suleman Khan and the concerned wards doctors and nursing department.

She further said that after establishing the AMU, patients are getting timely and quality medical care.

