14,000 Patients Diagnosed With TB In Balochistan Last Year: Dr. Qazi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :An important meeting on World TB Day was held at the TB Control Program office in Balochistan, under the chair of Director General Health Balochistan, Dr. Noor Qazi.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Program Manager Dr. Aasif Shahwani, Project Manager Dr. Arifan Raeesani, Deputy Manager Technical Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Deputy Manager Admin Dr. Sher Afgan Raeesani, Dr. Saeed Allah Khan from MERCY CORPS, Dr. Aminullah Baloch, Kanza Aliman from Dupasi Foundation, Abbas Haider from Mashal, and Imdad from SPO also participated in the meeting.

The Primary objective of World TB Day is to raise awareness among the public. Dr. Noor Qazi, DG Health Balochistan, stated that 14,000 patients were diagnosed with TB in Balochistan last year, and there has been improvement in the diagnosis process.

World TB Day is of utmost importance in the global fight against TB, and all stakeholders come together with determination to end it. Dr. Aasif Shahwani, Program Manager TB Control Program Balochistan, said that all stakeholders, partners, and relevant officers would be invited through this day.

