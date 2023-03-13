142 cochlear implant surgeries performed in GIMS: Dr Maqbool

The cochlear implant surgery was performed on a child free of cost at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Khairpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The cochlear implant surgery was performed on a child free of cost at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Khairpur on Monday.

According to GIMS Director, Dr Raheem Bakhash Bhatti, the surgery was performed on six-year-old Muhammad Yasir Phulphoto, a resident of Naseerabad in district Qamber-Shahdadkot.

The ENT Specialists' team led by Dr Maqbool Ahmed conducted the successful implant surgery.

He said the surgery which otherwise would have cost Rs 2.5 to 3 million was performed on the child free of cost with the support of Tahafuz PMU.

Dr Maqbool Ahmed said that as many as 142 cochlear implant surgeries were conducted without any financial support from the Sindh government.