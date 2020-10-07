147 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Wednesday

The number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 100,148 after registration of 147 new cases of COVID-19, while two more persons lost their lives in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 100,148 after registration of 147 new cases of COVID-19, while two more persons lost their lives in the province.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,245 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura ,8 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal, 3 in Gujranwala, 6 in Gujrat, 4 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal,2 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 2 in Bahawalpur,3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Rajanpur,2 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara and 1 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,331,189 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 96,089 confirmed patients recovered all together in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to observe SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They should contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.