UrduPoint.com

1,477,972 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:26 PM

1,477,972 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 1,477,972 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,477,972 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 1,198,531 citizens had been given the first dose while 232,221 were administered the second one.

He said sufficient stock of vaccine was available in the district, adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

To facilitate people, the centers had been established in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town,Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb,Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government

Recent Stories

Independence Day celebrated in Sargodha

Independence Day celebrated in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremony held at NUML Rawalpindi

Flag hoisting ceremony held at NUML Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Italy Mulls Evacuation of Embassy Staff From Kabul ..

Italy Mulls Evacuation of Embassy Staff From Kabul - Di Maio

5 minutes ago
 Zambia vote results trickle in as social media ret ..

Zambia vote results trickle in as social media returns

18 minutes ago
 All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with record victor ..

All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup with record victory over Wallabies

18 minutes ago
 Minister visits District Jail

Minister visits District Jail

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.