1,477,972 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,477,972 people had so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 1,198,531 citizens had been given the first dose while 232,221 were administered the second one.

He said sufficient stock of vaccine was available in the district, adding that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad.

To facilitate people, the centers had been established in Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town,Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb,Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.