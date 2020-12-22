149 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh Police

Around 4084 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far with 149 new cases reported in last five days, spokesman to Sindh Police informed on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Around 4084 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far with 149 new cases reported in last five days, spokesman to Sindh Police informed on Tuesday.

He said that currently 465 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3597 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 22 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.