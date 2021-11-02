15-day anti-measles, rubella drive in Kurram from Nov 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARACHINAR, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) ::District Health Officer Lower and Central Kurram, Inayat Rehman on Tuesday informed that campaign against measles and rubella would continue from November 15 to November 27 during which around 308000 children would be vaccinated.

Talking with area elders at Jirga Hall, Sadda, district Lower Kurram he said during the campaign 204000 children aging from nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against rubella and measles. He said every vaccination team would have four members from the Health Department.

These teams, he said, would vaccinate the children at their doorstep in every village of the district. He appealed to the parents and local elders to extend every possible support to the teams of the Health Department to make this campaign successful. He said we have to keep our children from diseases like measles and rubella.