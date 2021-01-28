15 deaths, 591 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 15 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 591 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,661

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 15 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 591 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,661.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 155,805.

The P&SHD confirmed that 339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib,19 in Rawalpindi,2 in Attock,2 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala,8 in Hafizabad, 5 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,7 in Gujrat,43 in Faisalabad,13 in Toba Tek Singh,23 in Chiniot,21 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,10 in Khushab, 3 in Bhakkar, 6 in Jhang,13 in Multan,7 in Lodharan,1 in Khanewal, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah, 19 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar,3 in Rahimyar Khan,23 in Okara, 2 in Pakpattan and 2 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,878,051 tests for COVID-19 so far while 140,545 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.