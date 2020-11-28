UrduPoint.com
15 Deaths, 738 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 03:59 PM

15 deaths, 738 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 15 more lives on Saturday and 738 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 15 more lives on Saturday and 738 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 117,898 while a number of deaths has been recorded 2,960.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 367 new cases were reported in Lahore, four in Sheikhupura, one in Kasur,10 in Nankana Sahib,72 in Rawalpindi,13 in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, five in Sialkot, four in Gujrat,28 in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh,50 in Multan, two Lodharan, nine in Vehari, two in Khanewal, four in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Chineot,33 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, five in Khoshab,2 in Jhang, 67 in Bahawalpur,17 in Bhakkar, five in Layyah, two in Rahimyar Khan, one in Rajanpur, two in Muzaffargarh, seven in Sahiwal, four in Okara, three in Pakpatan and two new cases have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,951,715 tests for COVID-19 so far while 98,289 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces withmasks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

