1.5 million children to be administered polio drops in Faisalabad: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 1.536 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during week long anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad.

Inaugurating the drive at the Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday, she said that anti-polio campaign would commence from February 13 (Monday) and 4869 teams would perform duty during this drive which would continue up to February 19, 2023.

She said that anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus.

She directed that each and every child of up to five years of age should be vaccinated in addition to approaching the nomads and Pashton kids in the district.

She said that she would check performance of polio teams positively by visiting different areas of the district.

She also stressed the need of continuous awareness to achieve 100 per cent targets of the drive.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that public cooperation was imperative to make anti-polio campaign successful.

In this connection, all sources of publicity would be used for mobilising the parents to get their children administered with polio drops.

He said that administrative machinery would also remain active during the campaign for supervision of performance of polio team.

He said that this campaign continue for 7 days. Therefore, health department teams should reach to each child and administer him polio drops.

He said that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised for protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Kashif Kamboh, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir, CEO District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Mian Kamaluddin, officers of DHA, Pashtun leaders and members of civil society were also present on the occasion.