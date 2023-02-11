UrduPoint.com

1.5 Million Children To Be Administered Polio Drops In Faisalabad: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 06:38 PM

1.5 million children to be administered polio drops in Faisalabad: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 1.536 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during week long anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that 1.536 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during week long anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad.

Inaugurating the drive at the Red Crescent Hospital here on Saturday, she said that anti-polio campaign would commence from February 13 (Monday) and 4869 teams would perform duty during this drive which would continue up to February 19, 2023.

She said that anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of polio virus.

She directed that each and every child of up to five years of age should be vaccinated in addition to approaching the nomads and Pashton kids in the district.

She said that she would check performance of polio teams positively by visiting different areas of the district.

She also stressed the need of continuous awareness to achieve 100 per cent targets of the drive.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that public cooperation was imperative to make anti-polio campaign successful.

In this connection, all sources of publicity would be used for mobilising the parents to get their children administered with polio drops.

He said that administrative machinery would also remain active during the campaign for supervision of performance of polio team.

He said that this campaign continue for 7 days. Therefore, health department teams should reach to each child and administer him polio drops.

He said that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised for protection of polio teams and the officers of district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Kashif Kamboh, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir, CEO District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Mian Kamaluddin, officers of DHA, Pashtun leaders and members of civil society were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio Education Civil Society February All From Million

Recent Stories

Hull of Russia's Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft D ..

Hull of Russia's Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Depressurized - Roscosmos

28 seconds ago
 Ministerial committee to probe MDA affairs

Ministerial committee to probe MDA affairs

2 minutes ago
 IGP reviews security arrangements at police line H ..

IGP reviews security arrangements at police line HQs

2 minutes ago
 Oil stolen from Parco line, case registered

Oil stolen from Parco line, case registered

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Z ..

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed ..

4 minutes ago
 German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircr ..

German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircraft to Kiev - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.