15 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 15 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 1,092 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 534 while 24,24,919 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

At present,112 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 65 at DHQ Hospital,22 at General Hospital while 331 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district,the spokesperson added.