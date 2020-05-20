15 new COVID-19 positive cases registered in AJK, tally reaches to 148

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : After emerging of 15 new cases of novel coronavirus during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of confirmed positive cases reached to 148 in the State on Wednesday, AJK Health Services Deptt. said.

At the same time, the blood samples of 228 suspects were tested across the State.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued on Wednesday, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 15 new cases in AJK which include 12 belonging to Muzaffarabad, 02 from Bagh and one from Mirpur districts.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 4470 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 4408 had been received with 148 positive cases.

Out of the total of 148 corona virus positive cases, 79 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state by Wednesday, they added.

A total of 68 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said in the statement.

It may be recalled that only one casualty of an elderly person of 80 years of age because of the pandemic, has been reported in AJK so far.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday that a total of 4178 persons tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 62 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

The AJK government has established 58 Quarantine centers in all ten district headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir. And at the same time, professional training in infection, prevention and control was being imparted to the doctors, paramedics at all isolation centers with the coordination of the World Health Organization.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medical teams were engaged in conducting the screening of all new entrants at all entry / exist points in AJK.