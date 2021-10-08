(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 150 corona patients are currently under treatment in two major Peshawar Hospital Khyber Teaching and Lady Ready Hospital, an official of the Health Department told media men here on Friday.

He said in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, the hospital administration allotted 122 beds for Corona patients and currently 61 Corona patients are admitted. Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators for corona patients.

He said 16 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care bipolar and ventilators and 31 other patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU. The official said that 31 beds allotted to patients with Low Oxygen wherein currently 14 patients are undergoing treatment.

He said no casualties have been reported in the last 24 hours. Only 61 beds of Corona are left vacant in the hospital, he said.

However, the number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar has decreased to only 89 patients wherein 13 patients are admitted in ICU, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim informed the media.

He said that six new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours. He said Lady Reading Hospital is also playing an important role in preventing Corona wherein thousands of citizens are being vaccinated on a daily basis.