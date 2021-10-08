UrduPoint.com

150 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar's Major Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:23 PM

150 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's major hospitals

A total of 150 corona patients are currently under treatment in two major Peshawar Hospital Khyber Teaching and Lady Ready Hospital, an official of the Health Department told media men here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 150 corona patients are currently under treatment in two major Peshawar Hospital Khyber Teaching and Lady Ready Hospital, an official of the Health Department told media men here on Friday.

He said in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, the hospital administration allotted 122 beds for Corona patients and currently 61 Corona patients are admitted. Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators for corona patients.

He said 16 patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are on intensive care bipolar and ventilators and 31 other patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU. The official said that 31 beds allotted to patients with Low Oxygen wherein currently 14 patients are undergoing treatment.

He said no casualties have been reported in the last 24 hours. Only 61 beds of Corona are left vacant in the hospital, he said.

However, the number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar has decreased to only 89 patients wherein 13 patients are admitted in ICU, spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim informed the media.

He said that six new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours. He said Lady Reading Hospital is also playing an important role in preventing Corona wherein thousands of citizens are being vaccinated on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Reading Media

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 Mongolia logs 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more de ..

Mongolia logs 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 European stocks steadier before US jobs data

European stocks steadier before US jobs data

1 hour ago
 CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

CM Mahmood Kha inaugurates mega projects in Swat

1 hour ago
 Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad ..

Flow of circular debt reduced to Rs 13 bln: Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.