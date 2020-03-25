1,500 face masks distributed at DHQ Hospital

The Patient Welfare Society distributed 1,500 face masks among patients and their attendants at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : The Patient Welfare Society distributed 1,500 face masks among patients and their attendants at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Wednesday.

Society President Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak handed over masks to Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf who, through his staff, distributed them among people.

Dr Jaffar appealed to the general public to adopt self-quarantine along with precautionary and preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital MS Dr Khurram Altaf said that government is taking various steps to control the pandemic.