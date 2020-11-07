1,502 new Coronavirus cases reported; 20 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 16,912 as 1,502 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 16,912 as 1,502 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twenty corona patients, 18 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 129 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,857 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 34,400 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,330 in Sindh, 12,194 in Punjab, 4,284 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,496 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 207 in Balochistan, 417 in GB, and 472 in AJK.

Around 317,898 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 341,753 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,652, Balochistan 16,041, GB 4,343, ICT 21,302, KP 40,285, Punjab 106,208 and Sindh 148,922.

About 6,943 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,667 Sindh among two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 2,399 in Punjab eight of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 1,288 in KP one of them died in hospital on Friday, 236 in ICT among five of them died in hospital on Friday, 153 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Friday, 93 in GB one of them died in hospital on Friday and 107 in AJK died due to COVID-19.

A total of 4,643,913 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,057 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.