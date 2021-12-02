UrduPoint.com

155 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 155 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 125 were reported in Lahore

In a press statement issued here, he explained that four dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi and Toba Tek Singh, three each in Gujranwala and Sargodha, two each in Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jhang and Sialkot, and one each fin Chiniot, Dera Ghazi Khan and Kasur.� He said that so far this year, 146 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported across Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported across the province. Also, 25,436 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province and 18,079 of those were reported in Lahore. A total of 640 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 470 were in Lahore hospitals.

In the last 24 hours, 403,525 indoor and 97,151 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 300 locations.

In Lahore 42,990 indoor places and 7,386 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 246 positive containers were destroyed.

