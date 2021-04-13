UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

158,692 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Corona Centers In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

158,692 COVID-19 suspects visit Corona centers in Rawalpindi

Around 158,692 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the health facilities of the district, out of which 21084 cases were tested positive including 19413 from Rawalpindi and 1671 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 18016 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 158,692 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the health facilities of the district, out of which 21084 cases were tested positive including 19413 from Rawalpindi and 1671 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 18016 discharged after recovery.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 1868 people were awaited while 137,589 were declared negative.

"Presently 192 Corona virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 24 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,129 in Institute of Urology,18 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 each in District Headquarter and Hearts International Hospital.

He updated that 179 patients reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 22 belonged to Rawal Town,56 Potohar town,63 Rawalpindi cant,4 Gujar khan,6 Taxila,3 Murree,4 Kalar Syeda,3 Kotli Sattian,9 Islamabad,3 Chakwal,2 Attock, and one each from Kahuta, Gujranwala, KPK, and Mandi Bahudin.

Meanwhile District. District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Khalid told APP here Tuesday, that 10,657 health workers including 40,739 people with senior citizens have so far been jabbed themselves at 24 government vaccination centres of the district.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujranwala Chakwal Attock Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From Government

Recent Stories

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

27 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

31 minutes ago

Springboks' World Cup winner Jantjies joins strugg ..

26 minutes ago

Russia detains two after huge Saint Petersburg fir ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.