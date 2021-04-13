158,692 COVID-19 suspects visit Corona centers in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 158,692 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the health facilities of the district, out of which 21084 cases were tested positive including 19413 from Rawalpindi and 1671 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 18016 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 158,692 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the health facilities of the district, out of which 21084 cases were tested positive including 19413 from Rawalpindi and 1671 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 18016 discharged after recovery.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, results of 1868 people were awaited while 137,589 were declared negative.

"Presently 192 Corona virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 24 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,129 in Institute of Urology,18 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 each in District Headquarter and Hearts International Hospital.

He updated that 179 patients reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 22 belonged to Rawal Town,56 Potohar town,63 Rawalpindi cant,4 Gujar khan,6 Taxila,3 Murree,4 Kalar Syeda,3 Kotli Sattian,9 Islamabad,3 Chakwal,2 Attock, and one each from Kahuta, Gujranwala, KPK, and Mandi Bahudin.

Meanwhile District. District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Khalid told APP here Tuesday, that 10,657 health workers including 40,739 people with senior citizens have so far been jabbed themselves at 24 government vaccination centres of the district.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.