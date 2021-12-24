UrduPoint.com

16 Coronavirus Patients Under Treatment At KTH: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:35 PM

16 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH: Spokesman

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar has reserved 122 beds and 28 ventilators for COVID-19 patients where 16 patients were under treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar has reserved 122 beds and 28 ventilators for COVID-19 patients where 16 patients were under treatment.

According to spokesman of KTH, three patients are on ventilators at ICU, seven at high dependency unit and six on low oxygen supply unit. One coronavirus patient has been brought to KTH during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Japan to offer free HPV vaccines to women missing ..

Japan to offer free HPV vaccines to women missing jabs

4 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

4 minutes ago
 HEELA Peace Festival to be held on Dec 25 at Lok V ..

HEELA Peace Festival to be held on Dec 25 at Lok Virsa

4 minutes ago
 Sania surprises fans with her new look

Sania surprises fans with her new look

32 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Refuse Contacts With Kiev But Not on Do ..

Moscow Not Refuse Contacts With Kiev But Not on Donbas - Russian Diplomat

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.