16 coronavirus patients under treatment at KTH: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar has reserved 122 beds and 28 ventilators for COVID-19 patients where 16 patients were under treatment.

According to spokesman of KTH, three patients are on ventilators at ICU, seven at high dependency unit and six on low oxygen supply unit. One coronavirus patient has been brought to KTH during last 24 hours.