16 more test positive for dengue virus

Another 16 persons were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Another 16 persons were tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 3 days.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Tuesday the total number of dengue patients had reached 338, while five patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that eight dengue patients were admitted to Allied and DHQ hospitals each. He said that two patients were admitted to High Dependency Unit of Allied Hospital where treatment facilities were being provided to them. He said that 43 beds were allocated for dengue patients in Allied Hospital, 31 at DHQ Hospital, eight at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and four each at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Children hospital. He said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities.