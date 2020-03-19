UrduPoint.com
16 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported From KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

The department of Relief on Thursday said that 16 new suspected cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province and all the suspects were kept in isolation wards until their recovery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The department of Relief on Thursday said that 16 new suspected cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province and all the suspects were kept in isolation wards until their recovery.

An official communique issued here said that 3 cases were reported from D I Khan, 5 from Kurram, 3 from Mardan, one each from Lower Dir, Malakand, Peshawar, Hari Pur from Lakki Marwat were kept at isolation ward in DI Khan and one at at DHQ Lakki Marwat.

The provincial government has ordered to send food packages for the affected people to minimize the interaction of the patients with other people.

