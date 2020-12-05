16 sites sealed,29 served notices for violating dengue SOPs

District administration sealed 16 sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration sealed 16 sites as the owners failed to comply with the dengue standard operating procedure (SOP).

A spokesman for district administration said here on Saturday that anti-dengue teams checked sites in various areas of the city and sealed 15 points as their owners failed to comply with the government orders on dengue prevention.

The teams issued notices to 29 owners of different sites to immediately make arrangement for proper cleanliness and drainage of water from their shops and establishments.