160 screened at health camp

Around 160 officials and prisoners of Central jail Rawalpindi screened at a special medical camp held here at Adiyala jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Around 160 officials and prisoners of Central jail Rawalpindi screened at a special medical camp held here at Adiyala jail

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Tahir Rizvi informed that around 160 officials and prisoners were screened in the camp.

He informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C.

HIV Aids ,Malaria, anemia, blood pressure, and diabetes are being carried out at the camp, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment are also being provided.

He said two persons each were diagnosed with Hepatitis B and C in the screeningA team of specialist doctors rendered their services during the camp, he added.

The camp will continue till July 20, he added.