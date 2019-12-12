UrduPoint.com
1606 Teams To Take Part In Anti-polio Drive Starting From December 16

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:53 PM

More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered the anti-Polio vaccine in the district during door-to-door campaign starting from December 16

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 0.7 million children under the age of 5 years would be administered the anti-Polio vaccine in the district during door-to-door campaign starting from December 16.

This was told in a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

The deputy commissioner directed the District Health Authority to ensure 100 per cent result orientation from the campaign to keep the district polio-free.

The meeting was briefed that some 1606 teams have been constituted for the campaign including 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 teams at entry and exit points of tehsils.

The meeting was also told that the children would also be given Vitamin A drops during the campaign.

The left out children will be given polio vaccines on December 19 and December 20 by calling on toll-free line 080012012.

In the end, 10 field officers and staff were given appreciation certificates under the title of Polio Heroes.

More Stories From Health

