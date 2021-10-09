161 Corona patients under treatment in Peshawar Hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 161 corona patients 99 corona patients in Hayatabad Medical Complex and 62 other in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar are under treatment for coronavirus, an official of the health department told media men in daily briefing here on Saturday.

He said the number of corona patients continues to decline and in major Peshawar hospital Hayatabad Medical Complex only 99 corona patients are under treatment. He said, the total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators have been placed in the ward for coronavirus patients only.

He said 24 patients undergoing treatment on ventilators with 8 new coronavirus patients admitted and 10 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery by confirming the death of one patient.

Similarly, the number of corona patients is reducing in Khyber Teaching Hospital and only 62 patients are currently under treatment with the hospital specified 122 beds for corona patients. He disclosed that Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators for corona patients and 12 corona patients on intensive care bipolar and ventilators.

The health official said that 44 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and 31 beds allotted to patients for low amounts of oxygen out of which only 6 patients are undergoing treatment. No casualties have been reported in the last 24 hours, he confirmed. He said two new corona patients have been admitted and 61 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital.